Mr. Thomas Kalincak, age 88 years, resident of Manitouwadge, passed away peacefully at Manitouwadge General Hospital on July 23rd, 2020. Born April 17th, 1932. He was employed as an electrician with Noranda Geco Division. Cremation has taken place. As per his wishes, no service will be held. Interment will be held in Manitouwadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Manitouwadge General Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.



