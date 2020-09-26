

It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Tom Hebert, age 94 years at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. His family was by his side. Tom is survived by his children, Diana, John (Teresa) and Angel Hebert. He will be greatly missed by his Grandchildren; Lyal, Fawn, Fern, Tommy, Jordan, Erin, Francine, Farah and Brandon (Megan), his Great Grandchildren; Austin, Deni, Jory, Cruz, Arielle, Fallon, Kaden, Ethan (Mom, Amber), Dylan, Austyn, Devrin, Jake, Ryder, Axel and Lyric and Ronin Hebert. Tom was also Great Great Grandfather to Jace, Kevlyn and Jaxton. Tom's sisters, Jane, Moira and Bridget will miss their big brother dearly, as well as his sisters-in-law, Doreen Wiita, Eileen and Marilyn Hebert. Tom also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews as well as Hank Wiita and family. Tom is predeceased by his wife, Ellen, parents John and Margaret Hebert, father and mother-in-law Henry and Lyyti Wiita, sisters Carol and baby Mary, brothers Matt (Nettie), Conrad, Louis (Marg), Mike, Vic (Darlene), brothers-in-law Arvo, Waino and Leo Wiita and Bill Bradshaw, and most recently, his former son-in-law, Gerry Tryon. Cremation has taken place as were his wishes. His family wishes to thank all of the wonderful nurses and staff at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital for their years of genuine love and exceptional care for our Dad and Grampa. In lieu of flowers, any donations made to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society will be deeply appreciated.