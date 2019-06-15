|
|
It is with great sadness that the Ross family announces the passing of a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Thomas Tullis Ross, aged 86 years, resident of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully at Thunder Regional Health Sciences Centre on Monday, June 10th, 2019. Born on August 11th, 1932 in Port Colbourne, Ontario, his family moved back to their native Scotland where Tom was raised in Glasgow. He came back to Canada at age 18 years and met his wife Myrna when he was transferred to Thunder Bay for work. He was employed as an installer by Nortel, retiring after 33 years of service.Online condolences may be made through
Tom loved spending time with his family and enjoyed his home doing countless renovations with wife Myrna as the designer. He had a strong work ethic, was a skilled handyman and could fix pretty much anything. Tom was known for his great sense of humour and loved to make people laugh. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Myrna Ross, children Deborah Ross Bisignano (Pino), Donald Ross, grandchildren Shanna Anness (Jordan), Thomas Wong and great-grandson Liam Anness; also by adopted grandchildren Natalie and Emma Himmelman and sister Rena Thompson.
He was predeceased by his mother Catherine Ross and father William Ross and numerous brothers and a sister. Cremation has taken place. As per Toms' wishes no service will be held. The family wishes to thank Dr. Nigro, Dr. Davenport, Dr. Migay, Dr. Edwards and Dr. Fulford. Also thank you to all the nurses who cared for Tom with special thanks to Amy the Palliative care nurse and the 2C nurses for their exceptional care and compassion.
www.nwfainc.com