On Saturday, October 26, 2019 Tim Hubbard, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend passed away peacefully at the Bonnyville Healthcare Centre at the age of 67 years. Tim was born in Thunder Bay, ON and then moved with his family to Nipigon as an adolescent where he met his wife Claudia. They lived most of their married life in Dorion, ON where Tim worked hard to provide for his wife and four boys as a lumberjack, truck driver and welder. After moving to Alberta in 2006 he continued to work hard in his trades in the oilfield where he enjoyed learning new skills and meeting new friends. Then he was blessed with grandchildren who all sparked new joy and love in his heart, he was so proud to be their Poppa. Tim had a natural connection with nature and wildlife. He enjoyed simple things like hunting, trapping, fishing, working on the farm, walking in the bush, digging in the dirt, and eating vegetables out of the garden. It was evident to all that he was also a spiritual man who brought honor to his GOD Jehovah by trying his best to always display good virtues; he did what he could to encourage, help, support and comfort others.
Tim will be forever remembered and loved by his loving wife of 41 years: Claudia Hubbard of Bonnyville, AB; four sons: Jason (Jessica) Hubbard of La Ronge, SK, Lenny (Keisha) Hubbard of Moncton, NB, Aaron Hubbard of Bonnyville, AB, Cameron (Shannon) Hubbard of Bonnyville, AB; six grandchildren: Jaycelyn, Jordyn, Cale, Kadyn, Dayna, Halle; brother: Wayne (Karen) Hubbard of Thunder Bay, ON; sister: Donna Begin of Guelph, ON; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews & friends. Tim was predeceased by his parents: Ivor & Irene Hubbard. To honor Tim's wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in memory of Tim may be sent to the Charity of one's choice.