Mr. Timo Luoma, age 51 years, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on Monday, November 30, 2020 after a brief illness.



Timo was born February 18, 1969 in Port Arthur, Ontario and was raised and educated locally. As a child his family moved to Lappe where he developed his "Sisu". He lived there until he met the love of his life, Wendy Barrow. They were married in 1995 and soon after began their family. Timo started





working in automotive parts in 1986, the past years were at Partsource Memorial. "The parts world will never know his like again, one of the best if not the best parts man in town".



He was a man who loved the outdoors. Fishing, sledding, hunting, water-skiing, prospecting, kayaking, mountain biking, dirt biking, side by side adventures, and skiing – you name it, as long as it was outside, he loved it! He loved exploring through the bush with Gord, Ted and brother-in-law Steve, who's favourite saying is "come on it's just over the hill". Timo enjoyed spending time at his family's camp on Warnica Lake or at the Barrow family camp on Shebandowan creating memories with his children. Spending time with his family was something that he truly enjoyed. Getting to know his children for the people they were growing into was something he valued. He was involved in all their activities. This is why Timo was known as the synchro, hockey, soccer and theatre Dad.



Those who knew Timo appreciated him for the generous and kind man that he





was. He was the first one to answer a call for help. He recently combined his love for the outdoors and passion for helping people by joining Lakehead Search and Rescue. His times spent at the English River Hunt and Fish Club were epic. Timo was responsible for anything mechanical or that required igniting. His best friend Brad did the cooking and cleaning. He recently returned from his last adventure there and said "It's a mixture of total relaxation - away from all the daily stuff for long enough to appreciate it…it's good, exhale all the way around".



Don't cry because he is gone - smile because he was here.



Survived by his loving wife, Wendy and their beloved children, Ashley, Katelyn and Colby; mother, Gunilla "Ginger"; sister, Leila (Karol) Nagy; parents in-law, Harry and Phyllis Barrow; brother in-law, Steve Barrow (Ann Lucheski); sister in-law, Shelley (Ken) Keeble; nieces and nephews, Karolyne, Colin, Amanda, Samantha (Evan), Sara, Alyssa, Lindsey and their families as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Also survived by best friends Brad and Dawne Jacobson and their children Cole (Timo's Godson) and Abbey.



Predeceased by his father, Mauno and grandparents.



Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to





the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.



Please remember Timo next time you are outside.



Be it with the sun shining by the lake orsnow blowing around your sled.



If friends so desire, donations may be made to The trust for his children at RBC Grandview, Lakehead Search and Rescue or the charity of your choice.



