|
|
10 December 1956 –
25 November 2019
Former resident Timothy (Tim) Courtney passed away suddenly at his home on 25 November 2019 following a brief illness. At the time of his passing, his loving wife, Patty and son Stephen were at his side. Tim was 62 years of age. Tim is survived by his wife, Patty. He was most proud of his children, Ryan (Kristen), Justin (Sylvia), Heather, Neil and Stephen. His grandchildren Austin, Isabelle, Lily, Benjamin, Norah and Willow were a great source of joy. He is also survived by his father, Gale, sister Marilyn (Jim) and brothers David, Warren (Dorothy) and Andrew. Tim will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Doreen in January 2018 and brother Lyle in 2011. Tim was born in Fort William, Ontario and graduated from Fort William Collegiate Institute with Honours in 1974. He was a member of the FWCI football team, winning championships in 1971 and 1972. Tim completed programs with the Insurance Institute of Canada, obtaining a designation as a Chartered Insurance Professional in 1980. In 1995, he attended the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and obtained a certificate in Executive Education with a specialty in Strategic Planning. He also obtained a certificate in Conflict Resolution from York University in Toronto. Tim was remarkably successful throughout his 42 year career. Every company he worked for was improved in numerous ways by his presence and efforts, including his last position as Assistant Vice President at AIG Canada. The hallmark of his success is the large group of friends and associates who admired his work and his fairness in all his business dealings. Tim received many endorsements for his leadership, knowledge and management skills. Tim loved music and took great joy in participating, but also encouraging his son Stephen to excel in piano. He joined his mother, Doreen, with the Lakehead Symphony Orchestra Chorus in several local presentations. Relaxation came in the form of woodworking, with several beautiful pieces of furniture resulting. He was proudest of his skills as a medieval warlord, and could be found playing this game for 16 hours straight. His children, grandchildren and close family members were all supportive generals. Tim loved his family. He would travel to Edmonton to visit his kids, wander around the United States visiting Civil War sites and taking exotic fishing trips. All with the kids he loved so much. He is remembered especially for his sense of humour, and for his kindness to others. Tim was a true gentleman. A “Celebration of Life” will be held this coming spring. Time and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.