It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Timothy Ellis Poulin, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Tim passed in his home with his loving family and friends by his side, just the way he wanted.
Tim was born on May 18, 1942 in Port Arthur, Ontario, as the youngest in a large family. At the age of 18, he met Emily the love of his life, and they built a happy life together. Tim worked at Powell Equipment (Toromont) for 31 years as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. Raising his 3 children alongside Emily was Tim's greatest joy in life and he treasured every moment. He especially loved his time with his grandchildren, playing with them, teaching them to fish, attending their special events and giving them advice and support. Tim was dedicated, hard-working and determined to live life to the fullest. His kind-hearted nature was visible in every aspect of his life. His personable approach to life allowed him to be a positive mentor and to offer insight on life to others.
Tim was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose – Chapter 947 and the Lakehead Antique Car Club. He took pride in restoring and showing his 1963 Mercury and 1938 Cadillac LaSalle. He loved the outdoors, spending many enjoyable days camping, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed travelling and spending time with his family and friends, including close friends Bob, Donna, Larry and Debbie. In recent years, Tim enjoyed spending time with his dear friend Charlotte including trips down South to escape the cold.
Tim will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Lorne (Tina), Dennis (Corrie), daughter Pam (Michael) Parisien, grandchildren Devin, Colten, Kaylee, Kristopher, and Nicole. He will also be missed by his sister Verna, sister in law Betty, Pat, Theresa (Tim), and Mary, brother in law George (Laurie) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tim was predeceased by his wife Emily, parents Timothy and Laura, brothers Alex, Donald, Charles, Norman, Kenneth, Albert and his sisters Audrey, Katherine, Evelyn, Vivian, Mae, Doris, Barbara, Adora, mother and father in law Mary and Mike Kopansky, brothers in-law Dave Specht, Andy Dyc and former brother in-law Bill Kashur.
A special thank you to Doctors Bezanson, Aseyev, Ramchander and Woods. Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Clinic staff, LHIN coordinators Linda and Mary Jo. St. Elizabeth healthcare nurses, Mitch, Ashley and Madison. VON nurse Lori, Medigas staff, especially Allan.
Funeral Services for Tim will be held on Tuesday, February 25, in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Captain Deborah Everest at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Tim's memory to the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Clinic or a charity of your choice.