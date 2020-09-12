With deep sadness we announce the passing of Timothy Grant Blair on September 3, 2020, in Maple Ridge, B.C. Tim was loved by all who knew him, his kind heart and gentle nature, were some of the qualities he was best known for. He loved music and had a passion for heavy metal. He loved fishing, camping and the outdoors. Tim had a great relationship with his Lord that sustained him through many trials. Tim has left us with cherished memories we will hold in our hearts forever. We will miss you Tim. Tim is survived by his wife, Shelly Lynn Blair, daughter Jamie Lynn Blair, son Joshua Mavin Blair, his mother Jacqueline Mary Blair nee Peacock (Duane), father Terry James Blair (Linda), brother Jonathan Elston Blair (Jocelyn), sister Stephanie Erin Stone (Brian), nieces and nephews, Madeline Stone, Jillian Stone, Elstana Blair, Rhys Blair. Aunt and uncle Ron and Cecilia Blair, cousins Amber, Ryan, Sean, Nathan Blair, Tara Lee Bodnariuk (Chris). Cousins Kathleen Hartley Stokholm (Adam), Christopher and Patrick Hartley. He was predeceased by his biological father Grant James Mousseau, aunt Anne Millicent Peacock (Hartley), uncle Ronald W.E. Hartley, uncle Larry Blair, grandparents Jack and Millicent Peacock, Frank & Georgina Mousseau, Howard and Muriel Blair. Service by invitation only due to COVID restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services.





