Timothy James (Tim) Lunn (age 51) passed away in his sleep on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Tim was born on July 16, 1968 in Fort William. He attended St. Edwards grade school followed by Westgate CVI where he became part of a very special, life long, friend group. Tim also attended Lakehead University and the University of Manitoba. Tim will always be remembered by the friends he made while working at A&A records, CD plus and Manshield construction, as well as through his volunteer work with the Fort City Kinsmen. Tim's life long passion for music carried him from his mom's Spotlite TV show and local band through touring Canada and the US with numerous other bands to busking in the Yukon. However, he will be most remembered for simply sitting around the campfire, singing all night long. Tim had a great passion for the outdoors, starting at Nono's camp at Iron Range lake to fishing, hunting, camping, water-skiing, snowmobiling, racing dirt bikes or any other adventure he could think of. He was a proud Canadian and passionate supporter of the athletes who represent us around the world, especially in hockey. Tim will forever be remembered for his unique way of expressing humor and making his thoughts on any subject known :-) Tim touched us all in a unique individual way; In memory of Tim, consider making a difference in someone's life. Do something in a personal special way between you and Tim; something he would have done...support an artist starting out, a friend in need or perhaps a stranger on the street in need of help. Tim is survived by his children, Logan and Mallory, mom Ginny, brother Terry (Candy), nephew Matt (Jomarie), niece Tia and his dog Ketza. Tim was predeceased by his father Bruce Lunn (2010), nona Ida (1986), nono Louis (1996) uncle David (1979) and John (1991), aunt Judy (2011), cousin Gary (2005) DePiero, uncle Alex Kayzer (2011) and his dog Hunter. Cremation has taken place. Unfortunately, because of covid, internment (Mountain View) will follow privately at a later date.



On-line Condolences

may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com

