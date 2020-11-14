Timothy "Harley" Paxton's family are heartbroken to announce his passing at 36 years old. He was born in Thunder Bay, September 04, 1984 to Scot Paxton and Lori Warren. He passed away November 3, 2020 in Southern Ontario. Harley had a heart of gold and was skilled at bringing laughter to those around him. Unfortunately Harley's long battle with addiction clouded his light. His cherished son Colton carries Harley's light forward, reminding us of the beautiful curiosity, intelligence and loving nature that also existed within his father. Harley has two amazing step parents, Brenda Paxton and Dave Warren that are the greatest supporters to all the kids. Lori and Scot cannot thank them enough. Harley is survived by his brother, Dylan Paxton (Dany Einarson) , sister, Randi Paxton (Colin Morgan), stepbrother, Ian Warren (Sascha Warren), stepbrother, Darcy Warren, stepsister, Alannah Warren (Karl Magbanua), Oma, Anne Seaman and Grandmother, Geraldine Paxton. Harley is predeceased by his Opa, Tim Seaman, and his Grandfather, Thomas "Sunny" Paxton. He is also survived by many other family members who loved him dearly. Due to Covid, there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Underground Gym direct from https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/14573 or the S.O.S. program delivered by Shelter House Thunder Bay https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/23841 (please specify in the donation message box that your donation is for the S.O.S. program).





RIP our son.