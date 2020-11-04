1/1
Tina (Zozula) Cassidy
1942 - 2020
October 5, 1942 – October 29, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tina Cassidy (nee Zozula) on October 29, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Tina lived her life with joy and humour, and had many interests. Family, friends, cake decorating, crafts of all kinds, Brownies and Girl Guides, camping, swimming, and winters in Florida are just a few things that she loved dearly and contributed to a full and very happy life. Tina married Donald Cassidy in 1964 and they were married for 51 years. The 24 years they wintered in Florida were undoubtedly some of their happiest times. Tina spent her last three years at Roseview Manor where she flourished and was known and loved by all. She made many friends at Roseview, with residents and staff alike, including a wonderful little boy named Jack who held a special place in her heart. Her quick wit kept everyone laughing, and she definitely kept everyone on their toes. Heartfelt thanks go out to all staff and residents who gave Tina a renewed happiness in life. Also, many thanks to the staff for being so incredibly kind on the day she passed. Tina is survived by her daughters Donna (Shawn) Comeau and Cindy (Greg) Davis, sisters Nadia Bundz and Kathy Zozula, sister-in-law Lisa Zozula, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Don and his parents Fred and Alma Swift, her parents Maksym and Antonina Zozula, brothers Steve Zozula and Mike Zozula, along with several in-laws and nieces. Tina's ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery alongside her husband Don. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
