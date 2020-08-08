1/1
Todd Sterling Bamford
On August 3, 2020, Todd Sterling Bamford of Edmonton, Alberta, formally of Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away at the age of 52. He remains forever in the hearts of this family and is survived by his daughter Kendal, father Joseph, brother Blair (Carrie), brother Jeff and nieces and nephews and many great friends.  He was predeceased by his mother Mary. Details of a Celebration of Life will follow both in Edmonton, Alberta and in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Because of Todd's journey with Liver Failure, if so desired, donations may be made in memory of Todd to the Canadian Liver Foundation.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
