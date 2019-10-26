|
|
Mr. Toivo Niemi age 91, passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor on Monday October 22, 2019 with family by his side.
Toivo was born in Hearst Ontario and moved to Thunder Bay with wife Eini in 1959.
He worked in the woodlands division of Great Lakes Forest Products until retirement.
Toivo loved to camp, fish and travel. He and Eini had many wonderful adventures in their 63 years together.
He was a loving husband and father and will be sadly missed by wife Eini, daughter Joanne and Chris and will also be missed his by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Roy and Jorma and sister Ruth.
We wish to thank the staff of Southbridge Roseview Champlain for their exceptional care and compassion for Toivo.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Hilldale Lutheran Church, 321 Hilldale Road, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jari Lahtinen Officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Toivo's memory to Hilldale Lutheran church or a charity of choice.