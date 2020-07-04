It is with heavy hearts the family of Tom Bagdon announce his peaceful passing in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Saturday June 27th, 2020.



Tom was born on April 5th, 1931 in Franz, Ontario and attended public school in Pearl. The family moved to Port Arthur in 1945 and Tom attended Port Arthur Technical High School. He was actively involved in many sports, as well as Student Council -serving as president in his graduating year of 1949. He met the love of his life, Shirley McKeever, that same year and they were married in 1952. Within three years they had welcomed their two sons into their family.



During this time, Tom worked for the Abitibi Paper Company as a timber cruiser, scaler and clerk. He later took a job with General Motors Finance Corporation as a Repo man and credit manager. It was this job that took Tom to White River, Ontario where he envisioned what many opportunities could lay ahead. In 1962, he packed up his family and moved to White River and built what would turn out to be an incredible enterprise. Throughout the next five decades, Tom and Shirley together worked their business of an Esso franchise, restaurant, gift shop and convenience store.



Tom also began a construction company where side by side, dawn to dusk, he worked with his son Bob - building roads, pouring concrete and then during the Hemlo Gold Rush, developed a prototype box for the core samples being produced. As you drive through White River and notice the Winnie the Pooh statue, the A&W restaurant franchise and the World's largest thermometer, these are just a few reminders of what Tom Bagdon brought to White River. He was a man of vision and ideas which always came to fruition through his devoted efforts and persistence. He knew what he wanted to do, and he always got it done! Throughout his working career, he found the time to help people. He hired hundreds of employees-both full and part time, mostly local students who were working their way through high school, college or university. People turned to Tom for advice which he willingly provided and he was always there to lend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike. Not only did Tom work hard every day, he found time to give back to his community by volunteering and holding office in many local and district organizations. He received a medal from the Governor General on Canada's 125th birthday for his outstanding volunteering and service to his community.



Tom was a big sports fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Vikings. He also enjoyed playing and officiating hockey and baseball. He loved the outdoors -especially partridge hunting and the fishing/camping trips with his sons and grandsons. He and Shirley loved their vacation trips to Florida and traveling across the United States to try their luck at the various casinos.



Tom is survived by Shirley, his loving wife of 68 years; his son Bob; daughters-in-law Billie and Kathy Antier and sister Irene Humby. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandsons Marshall (Hope), Dale (Alysha), Neil, Cory and granddaughter Tori Antier; great grandchildren Mackenzie, Brooklyn, Jim, Jaiden and Kaiya; Nieces Joanne, Gayle, Karen, Kerri and nephews Rick and Barry. He was predeceased by his eldest son Frank, his brother Alfred, brother-in-law George; sisters-in-law Pat, Judy and Irene; nephews Gerry, Glen and Robert.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions , a private Celebration of Tom's life will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Pastor Bill Morgan. A private family interment will take place after the reception. Please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

