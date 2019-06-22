|
The family of Tom (Athanasios) Pantoulias, aged 69, is sad to announce his passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, after a brief illness. Tom was born in Fort William, the youngest of seven children. As a young man, he worked as a welder, where he unfortunately suffered an industrial accident which left him unable to continue in that trade. Faced with many challenges, he returned to school and obtained certification as an electronics technician, and was employed by Phillips International for a number of years. A gregarious man, Tom was always happy to engage in lengthy discussions and debates on topics ranging from religion to politics – the very topics most people try to avoid. Tom will be missed by his surviving siblings: Sheila Glymitsas, Harry, Martin (Rose Ann), George, sister-in-law Nicky, as well as several nieces and nephews and many cousins in Canada and Greece. He is predeceased by his parents, Ted and Maria Pantoulias, brothers Miltiadis and Chris, brother-in-law Constantine Glymitsas, sister-in-law Anastasia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Teen Challenge Thunder Bay would be appreciated by the family. A service to celebrate the life of Tom Pantoulias will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South, with Reverend Father Konstantinos Tsiolas presiding.Online condolences
may be made at
www.blakefuneralchapel.com