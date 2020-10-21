Tom Pavlou





(1954 – 2020)



Athanasi mou, I will love you forever.

Our beloved baba, we miss you already.



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Tom (Athanasi) Pavlou after a brief illness. He passed peacefully with his wife and children by his side.Tom was born in Krokilio, Greece October 6, 1954 to George and Helen Pavlou. The youngest of three children, Tom always lived up to his baby brother status. His older sister and brother often lovingly reminisced at how frequently he would get them in trouble while getting off the hook because he was the baby.In 1971, when Tom was seventeen years old, he immigrated to Canada. He arrived for his first time in January, never having been exposed to cold nor speaking a word of English. True to his nature of tackling all tasks with strict determination, Tom learned to speak English in no time and adjusted to his new surroundings quickly - though he never really truly learned to accept the cold, as he would love to remind his family every year come late autumn.Upon moving to Thunder Bay, Tom started work at Clara Industrial Services as an industrial painter, a job he proudly worked for 40 years. It was also here where he would meet the love of his life, Rosa. They married in 1978 and went on to have two children, his beloved girls Dina and Maria.Tom was a very proud man and he had much to be proud of. He was proud of his family, proud of his work, proud of being Greek, proud of being Canadian. Tom was a devoted husband, an adoring baba, a loving brother, a meticulous painter, a respectful friend, a clever man and jack of all trades, a silly pest, and so much more. He loved travelling back to Greece and visiting new places with his travel partner Rosa. He always loved spending time with his daughter Dina and chatting about interesting facts and events. He was an excellent teacher and mentor, a skill that carried through his work as a painter through to weekend projects with his new “son” Mike. He loved visiting his daughter Maria in Toronto where he could frequent new malls and spend time with his other “son” Scott. Frequently seen with a twinkle of mischief in his eyes and a sly smirk on his lips, Tom was always quick to tease or joke. He loved a good laugh, sharing random facts that he learned from his annual almanac, having Sunday dinners with family, road tripping with Rosie and having coffee dates with his brother.Tom will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 42 years Rosa and his loving children, Dina & Mike and Maria & Scott. He is survived by his sister Dina, his cousin John (Michelle), his nephews Yorgo (Erin) and Socrate (Ashlee) and numerous extended family members and friends in Canada and Greece. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Helen, his stepmother Vasiliki and his best friend and brother John.We would like to extend our appreciation to Dr. Chang, Dr. Brown, Dr. Davenport and all the nurses in the ICU and on 2B for providing such wonderful care to Tom in his time of need. Thank you to nurse Sara for the kind and dignified care you gave Tom in his last days. Tom and his family are grateful to you for making him feel comfortable and cared for while family visitation was not an option due to covid.To Dr. Lubbers and Dr. Gamble, we extend our deepest gratitude for the special care you gave to Tom. Your diligence, kindness, compassion and respect will always be appreciated and never forgotten.Visitation for family and friends will be held in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.Funeral Services for Tom will be held privately for family only.As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.