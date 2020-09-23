It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Tom Soulias, age 67 years at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with his family by his side on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Tom was a beacon of light and a pillar of strength for both his family and his community.



Tom (Athanasios) Arthur Soulias, was born in Antirio, Greece May 17, 1953. He spent part of his childhood growing up in Koupakion, Greece until his family made the big move to Thunder Bay, Canada in 1961 when he was eight years old. Tom was the oldest brother of the three boys (Taxios; Nick). It was no easy feat moving to a foreign country, leaving family behind and overcoming the language barrier. Thankfully, they had the support of family members who had come before them, and most importantly, the unbreakable bond they shared with one another. Before long, the boys were taking elementary school by storm with their big brother Tom leading the pack, quickly learning the language and making friendships that would last a lifetime.



By his late teens and early 20's, Tom held many different job titles, however, he would follow in the footsteps of his hard-working parents in the restaurant business. Tom made a name for himself as a successful entrepreneur and business man for over 30+ years... (Cecil Café in Kenora; Santorelli's; The Apollon Restaurant; Tommy's; Nipigon Voyageur and Golf Course; Balmoral Husky; Express Souvlaki). In his later years, Tom worked as a driver for HAGI/Lift Transit - his clients always said he was one of their favourites. One of Tom's proudest roles was his involvement with the Greek community holding the position of President of the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Church from 1992-1996.



In 1977, Tom went back to Greece where he would meet the woman who would change his life forever - his soul mate and love of his life, Vicky (Vasiliki) Zarmakoupi. Before long, Tom and Vicky were married and back in Canada to start a life and family of their own. Tom had an undying and unmatched love for his family. His absolute pride and joy were his two children, Kelly and Artie. It was rare to see Tom without his children following closely behind him like his shadow. He was an incredibly proud and loving father, who taught his kids how to love and respect all those they encountered. He instilled those same family values that he had lived by all his life. Tom only had two children of his own, but he was always there to listen and support his nieces and nephews with open arms, and an open heart. Nothing made Tom happier than becoming a Papou to his beautiful grandchildren Athan and Aryanna who brought him such love and happiness in his later years. Tom's love for his many close friends was also evident, as was the way he cared about perfect strangers. No matter who it was, and no matter their story, Tom was always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a genuine smile, a kind word and a gentle caress at the back of the head. As his bothers described him, he had a way with people and "Tom could talk a bird out of a tree". His enormous heart and empathic ways gave him the ability to read people; he always knew exactly what they needed, whether it was a hot plate of food, an ear to listen, or back up. He had friends from all walks of life stretching to all 4 corners of the earth.



Tom was also passionate about his leisure activities. When he wasn't at home or at the restaurant, he could be found moose or partridge hunting, or playing a few rounds of golf. He also spent time dedicated to learning the martial art form of Tae Kwon Do where he would earn his 1st degree black belt next to his cousin, Stanley. One of Tom's favourite things to do was meet up with his best buddies for coffee and discuss history, politics, or any other topic that came up in conversation. Tom always had a thirst for learning everything and anything he could, and, although he only went as far as completing his high school education, he was a wealth of knowledge. His favourite discussions were those that expressed his incredible pride of his Greek heritage. Tom knew everything about his culture and his family's history dating back hundreds of years; all of which he recalled by memory. Nothing made Tom happier than going back to his homeland of Greece whenever he could, to spend time with all his family... especially up in the village of Aglavista with his Aunt Thania and his cousin Toula, whom he always thought of as his second mom and little sister.



Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Vicky, his children Kelly, Artie (Jassy), and grandchildren Athan and Aryanna; brothers, Tax (Jacqui) and Nick (Maria); nephews and nieces, Stephen (Paju), Elena (Jon) and Alexandra; Cassandra and Nicholas; cousins, Toula (Xrisanthos), Theresa (Rob) Mayer, Lisa Soulias (Miltos), Taxios (Andrea) Milionis, Helen (Ralph). Also survived by his aunts, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Greece, Canada, and the United States.



Tom is predeceased by his parents Art (Aristotelis) and Kelly (Kaliopi) Soulias; uncle George Soulias; cousin Stanley Stathopoulos; and most recently his uncle Nick Milionis.



The family wishes to thank all the dedicated staff of the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with special thanks going out to all the renal staff who took amazing care of Tom for the last 4+ years.



Funeral Services for Tom will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Beverly Street, officiated by Reverend Father Konstantinos Tsiolas at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.



Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory of those attending the services.



In lieu flowers, if you wish, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or The Kidney Foundation of Canada.





