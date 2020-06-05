Tomislav (Tom) Klaric age 84, passed away at home with family by his side on June 2nd, 2020. Born in Velim, Croatia, Tom came to Canada in 1957 to live with his aunt and uncle Mario and Bozica and their children John, Betty and Barbara Zupan. In 1966, Tom married Slavka Draskovic and they had three children. Tom worked hard his whole life and after 27 years, retired from Bombardier. Tom enjoyed being retired with Slavka. They spent a lot of time travelling and were regulars at the Complex. He enjoyed his afternoons at the mall having coffee with his buddies. He loved playing chess, cribbage and cards with his family and watching his beloved Detroit Red Wings. Tom was a kind, helpful man who was committed to his family and the Croatian community of Thunder Bay. He was a handyman who could fix anything and used his skills to help anyone who needed it. Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years Slavka, his daughter Linda (Ben), son Anthony, grandson Thomas, daughter Monica, brother Janko, sister Ruzica, both in Croatia. As well as sisters in law Marica, Ljubica and Barbara and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Ante and Mara, sisters Stoja, Ivka, Jelka, brother Zvonko, uncle Mario, aunt Bozica and Goddaughter Barbara. A private funeral with immediate family members will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2:00pm with Father Francisco Blazek officiating. Should friends desire to watch the service online they can go to Tom's page on the Sargent & Son website at 2:00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 and click on the web-casting play button below the obituary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.