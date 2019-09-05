|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Tommy Wyatt Gilbert lost his battle with cancer on August 29, 2019 at the age of 60. On line condolences at:
Tom was an extremely generous person and always took care of his family and friends when he could. He did a lot for many people when he was in good health.
In his younger years he always loved going for a cruise while listening to some tunes. In his later years he always had a co-pilot. First it was Buddy, then it was Mika and his last dog, Lucky.
Tom was a big supporter of his children's endeavors. He took in all of his son's friends like they were his own. They would spend countless hours jamming at his place with several bands throughout the years. When Damien got more involved with film so did Tommy. His house would always be the meeting spot where the guys from SPDST would gather and plan their film days. They went on multiple film trips for the DVDs they created, in addition to the other travels, and adventures that fulfilled him.
His daughter Alycia was involved in music and he was a big supporter of her talent. He would attend multiple performances and give some feedback when he could. He adored her three children, Charlie, Lucas and Elliot. His last days were spent in her home surrounded by his grandchildren.
He remained close with Karen the mother of his children, to the end. Selflessly, she factored considerably in taking care of him in his last few months.
Tommy worked in many different industries throughout his lifetime. From owning a brewery, selling cars, working on the ships, with the government at the grain commission and as a transport truck driver.
Tom loved western movies as a kid and always dressed up as a cowboy. He would eventually live out his dream and act in a western short film through the college. He was very musical and loved to act and was featured in several films and tv shows. He always enjoyed company and spending time with friends and family.
He loved life, believed in everyone and supported the dreams and aspirations of those closest to him.
Tommy leaves behind to mourn his passing, his mother, Geraldine Gilbert, his children, Damien and Alycia Gilbert, their mother Karen Gilbert, his grandchildren, Charlie, Lucas and Elliot, his sisters, Susan Harrison (Ron), Linda Hull (John), Deborah Gilbert, Bonnie Ossevorth (Garry), Colleen (Pebbles) Gilbert. He was predeceased by his father, Weldon Gilbert, and his brother Richard Gilbert.
A celebration of life will be held at the Oliver Road Rec Center on September 16, 2019 from 1 - 4pm.
