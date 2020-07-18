



February 15, 1933 –

June 19, 2020



Rest easy Dad, you will be missed by so many! XOXO

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tony was the third child born and raised into the farming life to Danish immigrants, Marius & Gerda Hansen of Pass Lake. As a young man he covered the entire area of Pass Lake hunting and fishing with best friend, Bill Price and he took great pride in his first mode of transportation – a Whizzer Bicycle that he often towed his buddy up to Loon Lake for a dip or fishing adventure. Upon marriage to Evelyn Anderson in 1955 they built up their own farm and started a family. Robert (Bob) was born in 1956 and Larry was born in 1961. Tony hauled wood and gravel for years and also did deliveries and pickups into or out of Port Arthur for many of the Pass Lake residents. He also worked for the local MTO and Roads Board all the while running the farm. He definitely burnt that candle at both ends.In 1964 Tony and Ev gave up the farm life for a more structured way of life and after a short stay in town, they purchased a home on Lakeshore Drive and almost immediately had their third child, Brenda. Tony worked various jobs before finding long term employment in 1969 at Abitibi Provincial Papers from which he made many friends and was known for his very strong work ethic. Tony and Ev also started an Amway business in 1967 which brought him out of his comfort zone as he preferred to stand on the sidelines while Ev worked the business, but he did enjoy talking to the garage owners about floor cleaners and the farmers about Adjuvent which would help with crop yield, then he was in his element! Tony retired in 1993 from Abitibi Provincial Papers and one week later started working at Jerry's Jobsite Trailers where he stayed for 10 years and THEN finally ‘retired'.In 1990 life changed for Tony when Ev branched off on her own and moved into town. He had to then learn how to cook, clean, do laundry, shop, pay bills, etc. He did learn all this while working and looking after the yard on Lakeshore Drive and gathering enough firewood off his property to keep him warm every winter. That work ethic of his right up to the end was unbelievable!Tony was known as the “tractor guy” on Lakeshore Drive. He could fix just about anything with his “Farm Fix” attitude but loved old Ford tractors the most, he knew them inside out! Many people would seek him out if they had problems with their tractors and if he could help them, he would! He was also known as having the best rhubarb patch around and as long as you picked the rhubarb properly, you were more than welcome to have some…but look out if you picked it wrong! Tony seemed to always be doing something, be it cutting down trees and splitting them for his winter firewood pile, puttering around and fixing things, calling friends on their birthdays, anniversaries or the annual Christmas call, mowing the lawns, visiting his friends that were in care in town, giving the gals at Ambulatory care a “hard time” when he went for his monthly appointment or just “holding down the couch” and watching tv.We started to see the softer side of Tony when his granddaughter Nicole was born (1984) and was old enough to tell you what she wanted. He then got involved with Jr Field Naturalists and took Nicole with him to many different outings along with camping and other adventures. Over the past few years he would enjoy visits with his 2 great grandchildren when they came in from out of town to visit. He sure loved watching Jacob and Tamsyn and was looking forward to seeing them more as they just recently moved back to town in April. Even though Tony hated getting his picture taken we definitely treasure the pictures we have of him with his great grandchildren.Tony was predeceased by his parents Marius and Gerda Hansen, his brother Kaj and sister-in-law Audrey Hansen, sister Signe and her husband Rudy Rentz and nephews Jim and John Hansen. Tony is survived by his children, Bob, Larry (Anna) and Brenda, granddaughter Nicole (Jason) and great grandchildren Jacob and Tamsyn as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, flowers gratefully declined but donations to Salem Lutheran Church, Pass Lake, ON P0T 2M0 would be appreciated as he was very emotional over the church burning down in June.