August 5, 1981 -Think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched,
January 31, 2019
Tracy Lynn Lachapelle, age 37 years, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.
Tracy was full of life. She was happy and had a spunky personality. Her sense of humour and laughter was a part of who she was. Tracy was first and foremost a Mother. She loved her children fiercely and would do anything for them.
Spending time with family and keeping them close was so important to her. Camping, walking/hiking and spending time outdoors (minus the bugs) was where she was at peace. Music and dancing were a passion- she would dance anytime, anywhere, if it was cleaning the house or walking down the street.
She made friends easily with her bright smile and easy going, caring personality. She really enjoyed working with her best friend, Erica at Gems, where she was always happy to talk with their regular customers.
Tracy will be sadly missed by her beloved children, Gabriel, Julien, Adrien, Xzavier and Alexys Deschenes, and their father, Raphael Deschenes; sisters, Carole-Line (Richard) Lachapelle, Chantal (Byron) Daoust, Christine (Jerome) Lachapelle, Catherine (Todd) Lachapelle and Crystal (Patrick) Lachapelle; brothers, John (Brenda) Lachapelle and Bryan Lachapelle; Papa Pierre Germain; father, Raymond (Rosemary) Lachapelle and partner James Gerow. Also survived by the extended Lachapelle and Deschenes families as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother, Julianna Girard.
Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of TBRHSC. Your care and compassion will be remembered.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.
For nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca