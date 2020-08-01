

The family of Trevor John Williams is heartbroken to announce his passing at the age of 49, on July 16, 2020, at the Toronto General Hospital, after suffering a heart attack at home, on July 9, 2020. Trevor was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, nephew, cousin, co-worker, neighbour and mostly, a wonderful friend to so many.Trevor was born on April 21, 1971, he attended Black Bay Road Public School, Lakeview High School, and obtained his Honours Bachelor of Science in Biology from Lakehead University. Trevor worked part time at A&P/Metro for 27 years and Expertech, a division of Bell Canada for the last 23 years, where he was a dedicated employee and well respected by his co-workers. Trevor was an avid sports fan; he was a loyal Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Blue Jays, and Toronto Raptors fan. He was thrilled that his Kansas City Chief's finally won the Superbowl this year! Trevor also enjoying curling and watching golf. Trevor enjoyed his monthly poker games over the years with the boys! Trevor was a huge music fan and loved going to many concerts with his friends and family over the years. Trevor loved nature and camping with his family and friends and enjoyed the many years in our trailer, camping at various Provincial Parks, where he always needed a site that was looking at the lake! Trevor could do anything; he was a handyman and was extremely proud of all of his home renovations. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his parents.Trevor adored his daughters Brooke and Ashley and was so proud of them. Trevor loved his family and friends so much and was always the life of the party, wherever he went. We will miss him dearly; his life was cut much too short, but we will cherish the wonderful memories we had with him being in our lives.Survived by his wife Kristin, daughters, Brooke & Ashley, parents, Donald & Kathryn Williams and brother, Terry Williams (of Hong Kong, presently here), Also survived by Uncle, Craig Williams, Aunt, Barbara Williams, cousins, Jessica McDonald (Bill, Theodore & Alvin), Jonathan Williams (Julie, Beckett & Kinsey) and Jason Williams (Danielle, Alia & JJ). Also survived by in-laws, Len & Mary Anderson, brother-in-law, Kevin Anderson (Hunter, Capri & Fierra), sister-in-law, Bronwyn Ludwigsen (Cory, Walker & Marley). Many other extended families also survive.Trevor is predeceased by his grandparents, Alvin & Helvi Williams, Alfreda Mattson & Paul Pedwysocki, and John Raketti.Cremation has taken place and arrangements have been entrusted to Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted in Trevor's honour, to the Northern Cardiac Fund – Cardiovascular Surgery Program, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.