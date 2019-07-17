|
Feb. 13,1974 – July 17,1999
In Loving Memory of my dear Son and Dad.
Have you ever had a Son and Dad
Who meant the world to you,
One you loved so very much
And miss him like we do.
Have you ever had a heartache
Or felt that terrible pain,
Or shed so many bitter tears
They dropped like falling rain.
If you never had this feeling
Then we pray you never do,
For when you lose your
Son and Dad
You lose a part of you.
Please whisper in his ear
dear Lord
In case he didn't hear,
How much we really miss him
And wish that he was here.
~ Always loved and missed
Mom and your Son Ethan