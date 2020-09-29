1/1
Trevor Simon John "Wasakeeshik Nini" Mishquart
Born August 24, 1993, age 27 years of Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, passed away Saturday, September 19th, 2020 unexpectedly at his home in Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek. His Anishinabae name was “Wasakeeshik Nini” (across the sky man) and he was from the Wawashkeshe Clan (deer clan). Trevor was an amazing and caring uncle to all of his nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. He will be truly missed by his father, brother and sisters. He loved drumming and singing along the powwow trail, even as young as he could talk Trevor has always loved drumming and singing. He travelled the powwow trail with his dad, brother and nephew with their drum “Rocky Boy”. He's met alot of amazing friends during his time here with us, most of who have become family to him. He loved to also go dirtbiking, listening to his music, his love of designer clothes, gathering with family and travelling. Trevor will forever be dearly missed so much by his family, as we live each day missing him. Predeceased by his mother: Jaqueline Mishquart; grandparents: Gertrude Onakanakis, Moses Kowtiash, George Mishquart, Kathleen Mishquart, Yvonne Winters, Tommy Nicholson. He is survived by his father: James Mishquart; his brother: Jarrette Mishquart and sister: Tricia Mishquart (Creighton Hardy) and his chosen sister; Raquel Hardy, grandfather: Simon Onakanakis; nephews: Caleb, Carson, Jeremiah, Jared, Brayden; Nieces: Emma, Ceighton, Caylen, Leah and Kiera. And many aunts, uncles and cousins who all had a special place in his heart that he loved dearly as well. Viewing for Trevor will be at 226 Syndicate Avenue. South, Thunder Bay, ON, Jenkens Funeral Home where friends may come by at 11:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Trevor will be brought back to his home community of Biinjitiwaabiic Zaaging Anishinaabek after the viewing at Jenkens Funeral Home. Friends may come by his home at 111 MacDonald Ave., Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging after 6:00pm on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at 1:00pm at The Community Centre. Interment will be at the BZA Cemetery.

I thought of you today, but that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
I think of you in silence, I often speak your name,
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part,
God has you in His arms, I have you in my heart.

Forever we will miss you My Son,
Brother, Uncle, Grandson, Nephew and Cousin.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
