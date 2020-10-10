Trina Angela Russell, age 49 years, passed away peacefully with her mother and Daniel by her side on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Trina was a very caring and giving person and she fiercely loved her family. She also loved cooking and camping. She had an affinity for the outdoors. She is survived by her long-time partner, Daniel Fisher; mother, Angela and step-father Earl; daughter, Mercedes (Ryan); nephews Michael and Matthew as well as other nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her brother George and father Tony. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.



Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

