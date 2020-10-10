1/
Trina Angela Russell
Trina Angela Russell, age 49 years, passed away peacefully with her mother and Daniel by her side on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Trina was a very caring and giving person and she fiercely loved her family. She also loved cooking and camping. She had an affinity for the outdoors. She is survived by her long-time partner, Daniel Fisher; mother, Angela and step-father Earl; daughter, Mercedes (Ryan); nephews Michael and Matthew as well as other nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her brother George and father Tony. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
