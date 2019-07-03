|
March 4, 1970 – June 15, 2019
An intimate Celebration of Life was held at Refreshing Waters Community Church for Troy J. Jolicouer who went to be with the Lord on June 15, 2019. Troy will be cherished by his son Reece, daughter Rebecca and Rachel. Mother Vickie Kocuiba was gifted the life of her son Troy who brought endless joy into her life. Troy was raised in North Western Ontario. Troy had a love for nature and wildlife, which was nurtured by his father Armand Jolicouer. Troy soon became “big brother” to sister little Angela Jolicouer. Troy's family grew with the blessing of his step-father Orest Kocuiba and step-mother Maureen Jolicouer and numerous siblings. Troy settled in Thunder Bay after pursuing a career as a Journeyman Air and Refrigeration Mechanic, mentored by Murry. Troy served for Clow Darling, BeeBe Mechanical, Standard Mechanical and then as owner and operator of Thunder Bay Heating and Cooling. His experience lead him to practice heating, cooling and ventilation throughout Ontario to B.C. Troy had a passion for gardening, creating, fixing, pets and small living beings. Troy planted roots in Thunder Bay with Rachel, sustaining an enduring relationship which has been blessed by their children Reece and Rebecca. Troy's love, joy and pride for his children lived in his dedication for Reece and Rebecca. Troy had many meaningful relationships and connections with the people in the community of Thunder Bay, friends and special relatives. Under the Ministry of Bernie Corminier, Troy attended and supported Elm Community Church, where he learned faith and Jesus' love. Heartfelt thank-you to Pastor Kevin Peltomaki, ladies of the church and to all family and friends who travelled to attend Troy's remembrance. Visit. www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca for full obituary.