1992 – 2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Tyler Joseph Rojik on June 10, 2019 at the age of 27. Tyler was born June 7, 1992 in Thunder Bay to his parents Tara Libiak and Keith Rojik. Tyler attended St. Patrick's High School and Churchill where he graduated. Tyler was very active and enjoyed many different types of jobs throughout the years from golf courses to restaurants and he had spent the last 4 years at Bombardier. Tyler was very athletic and enjoyed many outdoor activities and lived life to its fullest by hunting, fishing, motor cross riding and he had a love for basketball during his high school years. Tyler held his first rod as soon as he was able to walk and had his first gun when he could legally own one. Tyler also liked to put other people first; he was always the first to offer help when someone needed it. He always looked out for his smaller cousins, especially Vanessa. He always took the time to play with her and always brought a small gift of some kind when he visited. He was always up for an adventure whether it be skydiving, fun weekends at Drift Lake or hitting up Vegas with fake ID. Tyler loved being a prankster with his friends to get a laugh out of everyone. Setting off firecrackers in his brother's room was a common occurrence.
We will miss his infectious laugh, his huge heart and his love and dedication for family time.
He will be forever missed and never forgotten by his mother Tara, father Keith and step-father Kris; brother Keith JR; aunts Rosslyn and Belva; uncles Mason and Brent; grandmothers Susan and Kim and the many numerous friends and family of which there are too many to mention. He was predeceased by grandparents Patsy and Joe Libiak, Ron Rojik and Ken Richelhoff, uncle Brian Rojik, great uncle Sam Rojik, cousin Mylan Rojik along with many great grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Tyler's honour for family and friends on Tuesday, June 18, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at CAW, 112 Gore Street West.
