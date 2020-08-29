1/1
Tyler Wilbert Lysy
It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected death of our son Tyler Wilbert Lysy, of Thunder Bay Ontario, at his own home on August 18, 2020. Tyler would have been 45 years old on October 3rd. Tyler was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on October 3, 1975 and was raised in Thunder Bay, for the majority of his life. Tyler did move away to Southern Ontario to venture into various work activities such as commercial fishing and farming. But Tyler always referred to Thunder Bay as home where his heart was. When Tyler moved back to Thunder Bay, 3 years ago, he worked for social services Elevate North Western Ontario, who's mandate is to help the homeless and less fortunate. Tyler really found this work very rewarding. Tyler's parents were very proud of him for taking on this endeavor where people were always in Tyler's focus to help. Tyler is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Barry Lysy (Dryden, Ont), brother Paul Lysy (Thunder Bay), niece Dakota Lysy (Dryden). Tyler also had many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tyler's immediate uncles and aunts are: Wayne Seaman (Toronto, Ont), Susan Botchar (deceased - 2020), Anna Seaman (Mississauga, Ont.) Tim Seaman (deceased - 2019), Bruce and Penny Seaman (Thunder Bay, Ont.), Stephen Seaman (Thunder Bay, Ont.) Jill Seaman (deceased - 2016 ), Peter Lysy (London, Ont.), Bob Lysy (Calgary, Ab.), Dianne Young (deceased - 1998). Infant son Sebastian Barry Lysy (deceased - 2016). Loving grandparents: Wilbert and Margaret Seaman ( deceased), Thomas and Pauline Lysyj (deceased). There will be no funeral service at this time. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Sargent and Son Funeral Home. Donations to Elevate and Shelter House in memory of Tyler Lysy will be greatly appreciated. There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2021. Notification will be given at that time.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
