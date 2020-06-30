Ugo Pasquale Rodeghiero
It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our husband, father and Nonno, Ugo Pasquale Rodeghiero, who passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Ugo was born in Asiago, Italy on April 5, 1931. He spent his early years growing up during the great depression and WWII which made him mature quickly. He developed a strong work ethic working with his father and two brothers performing small carpentry jobs which led to the meeting of his soul mate, Adriana. Ugo immigrated to Canada in 1954 to pursue employment opportunities, finally settling in Thunder Bay. After a four year long distance courtship, Adriana followed in 1958 and they married shortly thereafter. Ugo was a very hard worker, spending his career in various logging camps, at Great Lakes Forest Products and various construction companies until retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always had a magical smile when he was with his grandchildren. Ugo was a very handy man and was proud of his accomplishments including building the family home. Ugo enjoyed hobbies such as fishing and hunting but most importantly, he loved his garden and his annual wine making. Not a lunch nor a dinner would go by without Nonno's wine being placed on the table. Ugo was a very proud member of the Gruppo Alpini di Thunder Bay, a member of the DaVinci Centre and the Italian Cultural Centre. Ugo is predeceased by his parents Cristiano and Domenica and his brothers Sergio and Silvestro. Ugo is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Adriana Rodeghiero (nee Bonato), their three children Anna (Roger - deceased), Paolo (Trina) and David (Nadia) and three grandchildren Brandon, Emma and Maya. He is also survived by his sister Gianna who lives in France, his sisters-in-law Pina (Sergio) and Laura (Silvestro) along with many nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews who live in Italy. The family of Ugo Rodeghiero would like to extend our deepest thanks and sincere gratitude to all of the health care professionals, especially Dr. Miller, Dr. Bukovy and all of the doctors, nurses and support staff of ICU at the T.B.R.H.S.C. who gave our family 3 ½ bonus years when he was ill. “The loss of a parent is hard, they are a connection to our past and often what brings us together as a family”. We will continue to raise a glass of red wine and celebrate his memory with a “Salute”. A private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with Rev. Michael Mahoney presiding. Those who would like to join the family in celebrating Ugo's life are welcome to watch the service online by going to www.sargentandson.com, then go to Ugo's page and click on the web-casting play button below the obituary. Access will become available 15 minutes prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ugo's name are greatly appreciated can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

www.sargentandson.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
We are sorry to hear about Ugo - a kind gentle man - our good neighbour for many many years. May God bless his soul. RIP. Take care
Anna and Tony
Anna Marchese
Neighbor
