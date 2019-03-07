|
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of our very loved husband, father and grandfather Uolevi (Olli) Makinen on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 80, at St. Joseph's Care Group.
Uolevi was born in Isokyro, Finland on January 22, 1939 and immigrated to Port Arthur at the age of 17 to seek new adventures. He worked various jobs and became a carpenter by trade. Uolevi met his wife Meeri at a dance at the Finlandia Club and they married in 1967. They had three daughters together which made life busy.
Uolevi enjoyed the company of his many Finnish friends who would gather on Bay Street where they would play pool, shuffleboard, enjoy coffee and solve the world's problems. Saturday nights were spent watching Hockey Night in Canada and on Sunday mornings he enjoyed the broadcast of Finnish music.
The true joy in his life was his family and Dad's favourite family gathering place was at Green Point. Many Sunday afternoons were spent sitting and reading under the shade of a tree and watching his grandchildren splash in the waves of Lake Superior.
Uolevi is lovingly remembered by his loving wife of 51 years, Meeri, along with their 3 daughters Tarja (Mika) Keski Pukkila, Tina (Patrick) Larocque and Sari (Alan) Edwards; grandchildren Mikko (Kimberly), Matti, Evan, Kai, Hailey and Finley, sister Aila (Kauko) in Finland as well as numerous relatives in Canada, USA and Finland.
He was predeceased by his parents, his five siblings and numerous other relatives.
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Hilldale Lutheran Church with Pastor Jari Lahtinen officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Dad will be remembered for his unique sense of humour, his love for his family and especially his sisu which carried him until the very end. We love you daddy.
If friends so desire, donations can be made to the Hilldale Lutheran Church.
