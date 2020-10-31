



Today we lost a good one.



Urho Antero Piilo born May 15, 1939 passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. He was the father of 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grand children but he was family to so many more. He had multitudes of nieces and nephews and cousins in Canada and Finland. Urho was larger than life in body, mind, voice and spirit. He was a hard worker and always owned his own businesses throughout his life. He was a bush worker in his younger days leaving school after grade 8. He started driving school bus in 1972 and bought his first school bus in 1975. He grew the business with his family until they sold the 20 plus fleet in 1996. He continued in the general contracting business and that legacy is being carried on by his son and daughter. He was also a great giver of his energies to the community. Along with his wife, he was a long running member of the Nolalu Community Centre holding every position of the executive except secretary at some point in time. He was known as the MC for the Nolalu Fish Derby for the majority of years of the event. He was a pioneer of both the Nolalu Volunteer Fire Department (starting in 1977) and then founding the Nolalu branch of the St. John Ambulance in 1978. He received the Priory Vote of Thanks from the Priory of Canada for his efforts. He later founded the local chapter of the Good Sam's Club in 1994. They enjoyed camping with the group until this summer. He was a 6th degree brother of Knights of Kaleva where he was a member for over 35 years. He was best remembered as the auctioneer for the Knight's Annual Dinner auction and various positions on the executive of the Grand Lodge. He was a licensed mechanic since the 70s and attended Auctioneer school in Woodstock, ON in 1987. His mechanical inclination lead him to be a constant source of advice and ideas to solve problems. He worked on the prototypes of the various bush equipment including the feller-buncher. He was a race car driver and raced #23 in Murillo and Riverview and passed this passion onto two of his sons and a grandson. He was also an avid hunter. His most memorable kill was likely the opening morning he awoke to take a pee out the back of the camper and found a large bull moose staring at him. He shot it in nothing but his birthday suit. He loved to travel and over the years he visited all the provinces and territories in Canada and all 50 states. He visited Finland 5 times and met many relatives there. He grew up in Silver Mountain and lived most of his life in Nolalu. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years Lynda (nee Matson), his children Rox-Anne (Greg) Moore, Shelly (Jeff) Sargent, Mark (Debbie), Dana (Greg), Matthew (Karen), LeeAnn (Shawn) Nygard and Andrew. He was predeceased by his parents Urho Herman and Elsie Amanda, first wife Fay (nee Pringnitz), sisters Gerti Fredson and Kirsti Hovi, brothers Martti and Reino and grandson Shelton Moore.