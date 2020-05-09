

June 13, 1923 –

April 25, 2020



Born in Katowize, Poland. At age two, Ursula lost her mother to childbirth along with the infant. She was raise by her father, aunt and grandmother until her father remarried and a son was born. She and her brother survived the German occupation of Poland; deciding to bolt as Russia invaded. She was 22 years old. At night they swam a border river to Germany emerging from the water as a group of young adults were passing. One from the group gave shelter in their family's outhouse. Next morning their clothes were dried and ironed, and a train ticket to Berlin was given to Al from the father, a train engineer. Berlin was accepting men for demolition clean up, but not women. Ursula snuck onto the train. At check stops she hid under coats and luggage. At arrival she was lowered out a window to make her way. Al worked, Ursula scrounged for food. They lived in a makeshift shelter. Eventually, the strain of living in Berlin without papers was too much. Ursula walked into a British deportation camp.



In England, Ursula had the choice of working at a cotton factory or study to become a Registered Nurse. She wanted to work. An Uncle, already in England as part of the Polish resistance, changed her mind. Ursula trained for four years; two years at the Westmorland Family Hospital then the Preston Queen Victoria Royal Infirmary. Her first English medical word was bedpan. Her first task was to collect, clean, and replace bedpans. It was here that she learned to speak, read and write English. Graduating in 1952, Ursula trained one more year in midwifery during which time she met her future husband.



In 1954 she traveled to Canada, married and had four children. Separating from her husband in 1967, she and her children moved to Thunder Bay. Ursula worked night shift at Port Arthur General Hospital, starting on 4West then transferring to the Emergency Department. She remained with the hospital for 21 years. In spite of mandatory retirement, Ursula continued working; two years at Dawson Court followed by two years as a school Crossing Guard.



She had a great retirement. Travel, coffee with the gals, ti-chi, swimming, reading, and barefoot in the garden. Age 85 began the early onset of dementia. With the help of her children she remained at home. At age 92 she suffered a mini stroke recovering so well that the doctor said no meds, "go home be happy." She did and she was, but the stroke weakened her balance and falls became more frequent. At age 94 she broke her hip and never walked again. The dementia progress to end stage. She died of heart failure at 3:30am in her daughters' arms. Her ashes will be buried at Riverside Cemetery.



Ursula leaves behind four children: Paul, Charles, Anne, Henry; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



A special Thank You to home health services: the ladies at Bayshore, her Doctor, Nurse Practitioner, Nurse, Therapists, and to Wesway.



