Mrs. Ursule Marianne (St. Pierre) Overacker (nee Sarrasin), 83 years, of Red Rock, Ontario, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents – Helene and Francis Sarrasin, step-mother Florence Sarrasin, her first husband Phillip St, Pierre, her second husband Mitchell Overacker, by brothers – Barney, Hilaire, Ludovic and Alpherie (&Claudia) Sarrasin and two step-brothers - Richard LaVallee and John Overacker; she is survived by three children – Robert (Betty) St, Pierre of Trenton, Ontario, Norman (Deanne) St. Pierre of Belleville, Ontario and Roma (Joel) Dupuis of Nipigon, by two step-children – Melvin (Marilyn) Overacker of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Vance (Dorothy) Overacker of Thunder Bay, Ontario , by sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren – Brodie {Lily}, Ryan and Jessica St. Pierre all of Toronto, Ontario, Chad (Maranda) St. Pierre {Reed}of Everett, Ontario, Jade Hardy, Naomi (Doug) Kashack {Jaela, Konstantine, Cullen}, Stephanie (Johnny) Walker {Kelton, Darian. Leah}, Nathan (Jamie) Dupuis {Brinley, Isla} all of Nipigon, Mitchell Dupuis of Calgary, Alberta, Crystal Davey {Evelyn} of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Cora, Samantha and Brandy, Carter, Gavin and Dallas Overacker all of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, by brother Romeo (Gill) Sarrasin of London, Ontario and sister-in-law Carmel Sarrasin of Thunder Bay. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Ursule's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Hilary's Church in Red Rock with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating, assisted by Father R. Morriseau.. A private interment will take place at Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon at a later date. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.