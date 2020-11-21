It is with profound sadness, the family announces the loss of Valdu Onnis, who passed peacefully at home, in Thunder Bay ON on November 17, 2020. On his final days, he was surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. He is survived by his loving wife, Claudette (Boulet), daughters Tonya Anton (Travis) and Angie Goulet (Marco). Grandsons Alex and Noah Goulet, Jakob and Carter Anton. Sisters Viive Brett (Ed) and Silvi Hall (Rick), as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Jakob and Leida Onnis, and his brother Vahur Onnis.



Valdu was born in Lumunda, Estonia on September 3rd, 1944, during WW2. Estonia was overtaken by Russia when Valdu was only six months old, forcing his family to flee to Sweden. The family took refuge at a camp for displaced people for six years before being sponsored by a family in Canada. The Onnis's finally settled in small town Geraldton, ON where Valdu attended school and made wonderful lifelong friends. In his teenage years Valdu attended GCHS and was well known for his track and field records that still remain unbroken. Valdu met the love of his life, Claudette in 1966 and were married June 1968. They had over 52 wonderful years together, and for most of those years, resided in Longlac ON. Valdu worked for Kimberly Clark, and held many positions during his 32 years with the company. In his retirement years he found a new calling to occupy his time, working as a guard, at the Greenstone OPP detachment. Valdu was a family man, and time with his loved ones was very important to him. So many wonderful memories were made, whether it was family trips, time spent at their summer camp, fishing, or hockey tournaments with his grandsons. Valdu was an avid curler and participated in bonspiels and cash spiels. He loved travelling and was always planning their next vacation. Spring was spent in Florida, at St. Pete's beach condo, and enjoying cruises that took him and Claudette all over the world. Many times family joined them for the annual trips.



The family would like to thank Dr. Acedillo and the renal unit, Dr. MacDonald, Dr. Nigro, ICU team, St. Joseph's staff on 2 North and all the numerous providers who were a part of Valdu's care. We are extremely grateful to the palliative care team, Dr. Davis, Sherri Henderson, Calvin Pelletier NP, and the LHIN who assisted with fulfilling our wishes to have Valdu home for his final days. Thank you to all who have reached out to us with messages, calls, care packages, food deliveries and flowers. It is very much appreciated during a very difficult time, grieving the loss, of a wonderful man. As per Valdu's wishes, no services will be held.