Valerie Ann Paterson (nee Darling), was born December 30, 1933, and passed peacefully on December 24, 2019. Val was born and raised in Vancouver and graduated from UBC in 1954, following which she taught high school in Vancouver. In 1956, she married Jim Paterson and they moved to Powell River, the town in which their three sons were born and where she taught for a few years before her parenting role became primary. Mum maintained a lifelong connection to the West Coast through her Darling and Cameron relatives, Burnaby North HS and UBC classmates and close friends in Powell River. Predeceased by her parents, Donald and Grace (nee Cameron), her siblings, Peter and Beverley, Val is survived by her children, Kent (Laurie), Drew (Donna) and Blair (Erin), Kent's sons, Alex (Zoë) and Ben and their mother, Marie, all of whom were sources of great pride for her. She also leaves extended family members across Canada and abroad. Mum's education in home economics was a constant in her life, providing skills which she parlayed into the Grandma Val's Baking and Valdar Hats tables she operated in local markets. Val loved card and board games. She never passed on a crossword puzzle, a game of Scrabble or a crokinole contest. Her Catholic faith was central to Mum's life and she served in many capacities in the Catholic Diocese of Thunder Bay (St. Agnes and St. Patrick's parishes) and the Church of the Assumption (Powell River) over the years. Val maintained special connections with her sister and with Mary and the rest of her coffee klatch. She loved her little house and her friendships with neighbours, especially Rick and Debbie. Special thanks to Dr. Noy and the staffs at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital (2C), Hogarth TCU, St. Joe's and Chartwell Isabella, all of whom provided excellent care to her as her health declined in the past year. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a Thunder Bay charity of your choice. Funeral mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral (211 South Archibald St., Thunder Bay) on January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. On-line Condolences
Valerie Paterson will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com