|
|
(nee Carreau)
On December 26, 2019, Valerie Chenier passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Born on May 1, 1936 in Regina Saskatchewan, Val moved to Fort William with her parents, Evelyn and Harry Carreau, in 1937. While she lost her parents early in life and experienced many health challenges, she always had the courage and determination to overcome life's hurdles. Val married the love of her life, Lorne Chenier, on July 16, 1960. She worked at Chapples department store before starting her 36-year career with Ontario Hydro and was always very proud to have been the first female purchaser for Hydro in 1972. Val and Lorne retired in 1990 and spent their winters golfing in Tucson, Arizona with their many friends and enjoyed their summers at their beloved "turkey farm", their country homestead. Lorne passed away in October 2005 leaving a void that was never filled. Val found her joy in all that nature offered, especially owls, of which she had a large collection. She was known for her baking and everyone loved Val's cookies and pies which she prepared for every special occasion. She enjoyed evenings out at Magnus, mall walking with friends, and golfing up until this last year.
Val was predeceased by her niece Marilyn McCuaig; mother-in-law Violet Chenier; brother-in-law Bill (Marney) Chenier; sister-in law Gwen (Tom) Luck; and the five Chihuahuas who shared her life with Lorne (Chico, Miss Mouse, Piddy, TickTick and Brownie). She is survived by her brother, Lee Carreau; nephew Kevin (Lisa) Chenier and family; nephew Darcy Chenier; nephew Tom (Susan) Luck and family; Rob (Robin) Luck and family; and Marilyn's husband, Tom McCuaig and family.
Val and Lorne liked to believe the following is true - The Rainbow Bridge - There is a bridge connecting Heaven and Earth. It is called the Rainbow Bridge because of all its beautiful colors. Just this side of the Rainbow Bridge there is a land of meadows, hills, and valleys with lush green grass. When a beloved pet dies, the pet goes to this place. There is always food and water and warm spring weather. The old and frail are young again. Those who were sick, hurt, or in pain are made whole again. They play all day with each other. There is only one thing missing, they are not with their special person who loved them on earth. So each day they run and play until the day comes when one suddenly stops playing and looks up! The nose twitches! The ears are up! The eyes are staring as they light up and one suddenly runs from the group! You have been seen and when you and your special friend meet, you take them in your arms and hug them. Your face is kissed again and again and again, and you look once more into the eyes of your best friend and trusting pet. Then you cross the Rainbow Bridge together never again to be apart. (Author: unknown). We hope that Val can reconnect with all the loves of her life over the Rainbow Bridge.
The family wish to thank the staff of Chartwell and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their care and compassion over these past few months. Thank you to Kevin, Lisa, Kale, and Connor (Rianne) Chenier, Tom and Marilyn McCuaig, and Katie (Brian and son, Nathaniel) Ostrom for being by her side through this journey. We will miss Val's kindness, grace, sincerity, and strength. Please join us for a celebration of life at the Italian Cultural Centre on Tuesday, January 7th from 12-2pm. A private interment will be held earlier that day. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation or St. Joseph's Foundation would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com