1/1
Valerie Noga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


November 23, 1928 -
November 9, 2020

Mrs. Valerie Noga (nee Melaniuk), aged 91 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital.

Valerie was born in Poland, but grew up in Thunder Bay. She worked for Manitoba Pool for 30 years. Valerie spent many dedicated years at St. Patrick's Cathedral and with the Catholic Woman's League and choir.

Valerie is survived by a step-daughter and her husband in Texas as well as numerous nieces and their families in Ontario and British Columbia. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Noga, in 1992. Auntie Val will be missed by too many to mention.

A Celebration of Life will take place next spring. In memory of Valerie Noga, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay Arbour Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved