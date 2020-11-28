

November 23, 1928 -

November 9, 2020



Mrs. Valerie Noga (nee Melaniuk), aged 91 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital.Valerie was born in Poland, but grew up in Thunder Bay. She worked for Manitoba Pool for 30 years. Valerie spent many dedicated years at St. Patrick's Cathedral and with the Catholic Woman's League and choir.Valerie is survived by a step-daughter and her husband in Texas as well as numerous nieces and their families in Ontario and British Columbia. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Noga, in 1992. Auntie Val will be missed by too many to mention.A Celebration of Life will take place next spring. In memory of Valerie Noga, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.