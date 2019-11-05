Home

Valerino Valente

Valerino Valente In Memoriam


GOD'S GARDEN
God looked around his garden
and found an empty place.
He then looked down upon
the earth,
And saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you,
And lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.
He knew you were suffering,
He knew that you were in pain.
He knew that you would never,
Get well on earth again.
He saw the road was
getting rough,
And the hills were hard to climb,
So He closed your weary eyelids,
And whispered, "Peace
be thine."
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.

~ We love you Nono
Mary, Steve, Daniel & Olivia
