Valto Wirkkala

Valto Artturi Wirkkala, aged 85, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wed. June 17, 2020 due to complications arising from his many underlying health issues. Loved ones were by his side. Born in Toholampi, Finland, Valto and his wife Siiri came to Canada in 1957. After a year in Chapleau they came by train to Port Arthur with their first child. He worked for many years in the forestry sector as a heavy equipment operator. Valto enjoyed fishing with his buddies and even after he could no longer drive, he insisted on taking the buses to County Fair so that he could partake in an all-Finn coffee klatch. Valto is survived by his sons, Raimo and Eric, and daughter, Leila all of Thunder Bay. Also surviving are 4 brothers and 2 sisters and their families in Finland. He was predeceased by his wife, Siiri, in 2001 in Thunder Bay and by his father, Eino; mother, Ilmi and brother, Unto, all in Finland. Cremation has taken place and Valto will be interred beside Siiri at Riverside Cemetery, at a later date. We would like to thank all the PSWs and other health care professionals who cared for our Isa over the years. You helped him stay at home where he wanted to be. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Valto's memory to the Hilldale Lutheran Church.



