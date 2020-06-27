Valto Wirkkala
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Valto Artturi Wirkkala, aged 85, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Wed. June 17, 2020 due to complications arising from his many underlying health issues. Loved ones were by his side. Born in Toholampi, Finland, Valto and his wife Siiri came to Canada in 1957. After a year in Chapleau they came by train to Port Arthur with their first child. He worked for many years in the forestry sector as a heavy equipment operator. Valto enjoyed fishing with his buddies and even after he could no longer drive, he insisted on taking the buses to County Fair so that he could partake in an all-Finn coffee klatch. Valto is survived by his sons, Raimo and Eric, and daughter, Leila all of Thunder Bay. Also surviving are 4 brothers and 2 sisters and their families in Finland. He was predeceased by his wife, Siiri, in 2001 in Thunder Bay and by his father, Eino; mother, Ilmi and brother, Unto, all in Finland. Cremation has taken place and Valto will be interred beside Siiri at Riverside Cemetery, at a later date. We would like to thank all the PSWs and other health care professionals who cared for our Isa over the years. You helped him stay at home where he wanted to be. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Valto's memory to the Hilldale Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved