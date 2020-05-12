June 6, 1997 – April 23, 2020The family of Vanessa Rivers sadly announces her unexpected passing due to a motor vehicle accident on April 23, 2020. Vanessa was born June 6, 1997 at 1:04 am at Port Arthur General Hospital, Thunder Bay, Ontario. From a young age, Vanessa had shown the same love and compassion for animals as her mom and grandma Carol. Cats and rats were especially close to her heart and she cared lovingly for her pets as a child. She would be seen walking small kittens down the beach during our time at Cedar Bay. Her kitty Linxy was her heart. She had paid her brother $20 to talk him out of giving her that baby kitten. LINXY grew with her and usually hissed at anyone except her. They seemed to understand one another.Vanessa attended several elementary schools but McKenzie and Claude E Garton were most memorable to her. She had met many lifelong friends while attending both. She was a shy but smart student, excelling in her younger years at English and creative writing. She attended Churchill hub 7/8 and then Superior Collegiate. Vanessa aspired to go to college/university and enter one of the helper - giver professions such as Child and Youth work, Addictions Counselor or Social Work. She wanted to be that one special person to show people their strengths and help them any way possible. Despite her own struggles with addictions, she had recently made decisions to change her life around. Her last month was the happiest she had been. She had met the love of her life, Chris Petel, one year ago. They talked of planning a life together and having a family of their own. They were indeed soulmates and she had told me "Mom...He's the ONE". She was predeceased by her sister Nicole Gabrielle in infancy and recently her best friend Christy Chiasson. She will be missed beyond words by her surviving family and friends; mother Theresa Rivers (David Carniato); brother Stanzel Knox; grandparents Carol and John Andrychuk; her father John Rivers (Atlanta, GA); her American sisters Nicole Rivers, Danielle Moen and Madison Cohen; her aunt Lesley Andrychuk; cousins Sara and James; her bestist friend for many years Nicole Ringos, and her BFF forever her kitty LINXY as well as many other family and friends.Funeral service is Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 am but due to COVID restrictions in place, only family may attend. Family will announce via Facebook a Celebration of Life for Vanessa this summer. It will be a country bonfire get together with lots of country music, beers and good friends, as she would have wanted. Do something selfless and kind to help another person in memory of Vanessa. She always carried a heart of gold.Miss you and Loveyou my baby girl,my little Dootsie....May God keep youin His heavenly kingdomuntil we meet again....On line condolences at: