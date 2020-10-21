Velma Desmoulin

With great sadness we announce the passing of Velma Hegarty Desmoulin. Peacefully in her sleep, our precious wife, mother, sister and friend has left us, and is now with her mother Kay and father Harry sister Evelyn (Harry's) Tiboni and brother Patrick (Paddy) Hegarty. Velma passed from this life in her 64th year on September 24th, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre surrounded by loving family. She lived her life in White River, Ontario, where she was a major part of the community. Velma was a legion member, a part of the police committee, health committee, parks committee and volunteered for many other things in White River. Velma loved her community and everyone in it. Velma will be dearly missed by all whose lives she has touched and she will never be forgotten. Remaining to forever cherish her memory is her loving husband Dave Poliquin of almost 42 years, children Terry Desmoulin, David (Sandra) Desmoulin and Jason Rowlinson. She was a kind gentle grandmother to Kathryn Desmoulin, Crystal Desmoulin and Ciera Rowlinson. She is also survived by her brothers Larry (Shirley) Hegarty, Wayne (Barb) Hegarty, sisters Madge (late Marcel) Robinson, Thressa (late Les) Whent, Joanne (late Stanley) Cherneski and Pat (late Al) Miller, Frank (Sandee) Poliquin, Fred (Rochelle) Poliquin, Druanne (Ron) Boyer, Darrell (MaryAnn) Poliquin, Sherri Lynne (late Paul) Faubert. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews for whom she always had a special spot in her heart. We wish to express our gratitude and thanks to Dr. Rory Silverberg and Dr. Kevin Miller and the wonderful staff at the renal Unit at the TBRHSC and to the Bayshore Nurses and so many other nurses who have been and helped Velma in her journey. They all treated her like family and we are all so grateful for all of you.





