It is with profound sadness that the family of Velma Joan Prontack announce her passing on September 26, 2020. Velma was born in Port Arthur on August 27, 1943 to Emil and Isobel Pomrenke. The eldest of three children, Velma grew up as the big sister caring for her siblings and father which began her love of cooking, gardening and homemaking. Velma was employed at Eaton's as a bookkeeper where she met the love of her life Donald Prontack. They were married on August 29, 1964 and together they raised two children and their beloved dog, Barney, who gave them 17 years of love and companionship. Velma and Don along with their children enjoyed many summers of camping, fishing and sunny winter vacations to exotic locations. Velma loved to ride her bike everywhere and enjoyed many years bowling with the ladies bowling group at Galaxy Lanes. Velma and Don purchased their camp at Cloud Bay on Lake Superior, eventually renovating it to a year round home which they enjoyed for many years. When Don retired they began a new chapter in their lives, living summers at their home on Lake Superior and heading south as snowbirds with their RV for the winter. They travelled the US coast to coast pulling their fifth wheel, meeting up with lifelong friends and making many new friends along the way. One of their fondest and most memorable road trips was with friends driving from Canada to Cabos San Lucas, Mexico. Many times they were joined on their sunny adventures by their daughter Barb and husband Barry and good times were had by all. Velma's greatest pride and joy were in her children and grandchildren. She loved to celebrate Birthdays, cook big meals for special occasions and holidays and was so proud of her grandchildren's accomplishments and the wonderful adults they grew up to be. Velma was loved by many for her kindness and compassion, her love of life and family and for always being the glue that kept everyone together. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Donald Prontack, son Brian Prontack (Donna), daughter Barbara Radcliff (Barry), grandchildren Devon Prontack (Madison), Jaimz Prontack (Tia) and Cassandra Prontack. Also survived by sister Florence Willis (Roy) and brother Ronald Pomrenke. Predeceased by father Emil Pomrenke and mother Isobel Pomrenky as well as many aunts and uncles from both the Allen and Pomrenke families. Donations to Alzheimer's Society or Hospice Northwest. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Sunset Memorial Gardens. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the graveside service is restricted to 100 attendees or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6

feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Velma Prontack will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





