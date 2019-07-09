|
|
JULY 9, 2005
In loving memory of our brother, uncle and friend who passed away 14 years ago today.
Silent memories keep him near
As time unfolds another year
Deep in our hearts his
memory is kept
To love, to cherish
And to never forget
Though his smile is gone forever
And his hand we cannot touch
We have so many memories
Of the one we loved so much
His memory is our keepsake
With which we will never part
God has Vern in His keeping
And we have him in our hearts.
~Always loved and remembered by brother Clarence,
sisters Dorothy & Janet
Families and Friends.