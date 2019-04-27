|
|
May 26, 1922 - April 25, 2019
The family of Mrs. Verna Etherington, (nee Hancharyk), announce with sadness the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on April 25, 2019, at Southbridge Pinewood Court, Thunder Bay, Ontario, a month shy of her 97th birthday. Verna was born in Ethelbert, Manitoba and was one of 12 children. She was the last surviving sibling. As a young woman she moved to Winnipeg, where she worked as a cook at St. Anne's Convent. She moved to Ignace with her sisters, Elsie Zubrecki, Lillie Zawerucka and Jean Kauzlarick, where she met the man she would marry. Verna & Jim were married in May of 1943. They spent many years operating Etherington's Garage, a restaurant, cabins, a Ford Motors Dealership and the Imperial Oil bulk plant. In the early sixties, Verna and Jim built Cobblestone Resort on Raleigh Lake, a family run business. Verna was renowned for her fresh baked buns and homemade blueberry pies. During that decade, Verna made numerous lifelong friendships. Verna and Jim moved from Ignace to Thunder Bay in 1960. After their move her focus turned to her family. She enjoyed cooking holiday and Sunday dinners for everyone. Verna was an active member of the C.W.L at St. Agnes' Roman Catholic Church, until her health failed her. Verna worked a number of years at Kmart, after winding down from the resort life. After a dedicated life of hard work the couple took annual vacations to Hawaii until the commute became too long for them and they shifted their holiday time to Las Vegas. Verna will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Betty (John) Canjar, Linda (Charlie) Stewart, son Jim (Penny) Etherington, grandchildren Lisa (Ken) Azzarello, Carolyn Bergamo, Heather (Andrew) Devlin, Matthew (Sara) Stewart, Brad (Kim) Etherington, Kelly (Brad) Caruso and step-grandchildren Amanda Decorte and Shane McDonald, along with her 13 great grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren. Mom was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, and love of her life, E.G (Jim) in 2009, daughter-in-law Karen in 2010 and granddaughter Shannon Lee in 1972. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr's Steve & Ruby Klassen and the staff at Southbridge for keeping mom comfortable and cared for. Cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass will be held Monday May 6, 2019, 1:00pm at St. Agnes Church, 1019 Brown Street, Thunder Bay, ON.
