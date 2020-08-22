Verna LeBlanc (nee Schelling) passed away peacefully with family by her side at Wilkes Terrace on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 99. Verna was born in Thunder Bay on May 9, 1921 to Karol and Mary Schelling. She was the second youngest of eight children. She had a strong work ethic, and helped many people who were less fortunate. She was a devout member of Holy Angels R.C. Church and the Catholic Women's League and her faith was very important to her. In Verna's earlier years she worked in the offices at Canada Car and the Shell Plant.



Verna loved the restaurant business and her and her husband Joe opened their first restaurant in 1946 in Beardmore, the Double Deuce Grill. Then in the early 1950s they opened up a restaurant in Nipigon, Restaurant LeBlanc. In 1967 they moved to Schreiber when an opportunity arose to open up a new restaurant, again calling it Restaurant LeBlanc. In addition to running the restaurant she also purchased the Cliffside Motel that she operated for eighteen years. After selling the restaurant in 1979, and what she thought was going to be semi-retirement, she decided to venture in a new direction in 1983 when she purchased the Shell Station in Terrace Bay that she operated for six years.



Verna was an avid traveler as she travelled overseas many times with family and friends, with the Holy Land being her favorite trip. She also travelled to France, England, Germany, Portugal, Spain and Egypt. For almost twenty years her niece Marianne would come from Thunder Bay to Schreiber during blueberry picking season. The two of them ventured for miles into the bush looking for that perfect spot. They would leave in the morning and not return until supper. Verna enjoyed playing cribbage whenever family and close friends got together. Spending time with her family was very important to her. She had a passion for flowers and for several years her yard was adorned with many flower gardens and hanging baskets. She spent many hours in her greenhouse tending to her flowers and tomato plants.



She is survived by her daughter Sharyn Willan, son Derek (Wendy) LeBlanc, grandchildren Kathy (Toivo) Hirt, Jacqui (Ken) Kajorinne, Hayden (Brianna) LeBlanc, and Brett LeBlanc, great grandchildren, Taylor (Jaimie-Lynne) Hirt, Kyra and Kayleen Kajorinne, Jayme LeBlanc, and great great grandson, Ryder Hirt and step grandson Wyatt Harasym as well as many nieces and nephews.



Verna was predeceased by her parents Karol and Mary Schelling, her husband Joe, her son David, son-in-law Barry Willan, sister Yolana, (in infancy), sister Cecelia Sherman, and five brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Gertie), Charlie (Barbara) John (Bessie), Peter (Gladys), and Albert (Anna-Liza).



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and staff at Wilkes-Terrace for the exceptional care that Verna received over the last seven years.



Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Peter's Church in Thunder Bay with Rev. Joseph Arockiam officiating. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A private visitation and prayers will be held at the Blake Funeral Chapel, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church in Schreiber, St Peter's Church in Thunder Bay or Wilkes Terrace in Terrace Bay.



Verna LeBlanc will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





