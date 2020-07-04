1/1
Verna Murial Lindstrom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


(Johnston)

September 22, 1930 -
June 28, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Lindstrom announce her passing . Verna passed peacefully on June 28th, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Verna was born September 22, 1930 in Quyon, Quebec to John and Christina Johnston. Verna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend. Verna loved going for daily walks with her dogs, reading, bingo, puzzles, playing cards and most of all spending time with her family and friends. In 1989, Verna was presented with the Giant Heart Award given by the City of Thunder Bay. Verna was known for her kind heart and ability to find the good in everyone she met. In 1979, Verna began working at the Red Oak Inn. In 1981 she was promoted to Executive Housekeeper, a position she held until her retirement in 1990. Verna is survived by her son Karl (Gloria) Lindstrom, daughter Candi (Ray) Horth, son John Lindstrom, son Eric Lindstrom, Grandchildren, Christina (Condel) Murphy, Lisa (Kirt) Boucher, Heather (Ray) Lindstrom-Hanninen, Chelsea (George) Gratz, Great Grandchildren Carter, Ebony, Hailey, Lily, John, Shelby, Andi, Logan, Coneh, Eli, Oliver, Elexsiya, Lyla and Coby. Also by her siblings Helen Wilson, Wanda Eckman, Lyle (Sharon) Johnston. Verna was predeceased by her husband John Lindstrom, parents John and Christina Johnston, brother Glen Johnston, sister Doris Folino, grandson Tanner Lindstrom and her beloved dogs Brutus and Rambo. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors at Hogarth Riverview Manor for the special care given to Verna. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Jack, Jerika, Nik, Kasandra, and Maricris who all held a special place in Verna's heart. As per Verna's wishes a service will not be held. A private family gathering will take place at a later date to honour Verna's life. In lieu of flowers, a donation in the memory of Verna to a foundation/charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

I thought of you with
love today,
But that is nothing new.
I thought about you
yesterday,
And days before that too.
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name.
All I have are memories
And a picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake,
With which I'll never part.
God has you in his keeping,
I have you in my heart.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved