

(Johnston)



September 22, 1930 -

June 28, 2020





I thought of you with

love today,

But that is nothing new.

I thought about you

yesterday,

And days before that too.

I think of you in silence,

I often speak your name.

All I have are memories

And a picture in a frame.

Your memory is a keepsake,

With which I'll never part.

God has you in his keeping,

I have you in my heart.



Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com

It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Lindstrom announce her passing . Verna passed peacefully on June 28th, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Verna was born September 22, 1930 in Quyon, Quebec to John and Christina Johnston. Verna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend. Verna loved going for daily walks with her dogs, reading, bingo, puzzles, playing cards and most of all spending time with her family and friends. In 1989, Verna was presented with the Giant Heart Award given by the City of Thunder Bay. Verna was known for her kind heart and ability to find the good in everyone she met. In 1979, Verna began working at the Red Oak Inn. In 1981 she was promoted to Executive Housekeeper, a position she held until her retirement in 1990. Verna is survived by her son Karl (Gloria) Lindstrom, daughter Candi (Ray) Horth, son John Lindstrom, son Eric Lindstrom, Grandchildren, Christina (Condel) Murphy, Lisa (Kirt) Boucher, Heather (Ray) Lindstrom-Hanninen, Chelsea (George) Gratz, Great Grandchildren Carter, Ebony, Hailey, Lily, John, Shelby, Andi, Logan, Coneh, Eli, Oliver, Elexsiya, Lyla and Coby. Also by her siblings Helen Wilson, Wanda Eckman, Lyle (Sharon) Johnston. Verna was predeceased by her husband John Lindstrom, parents John and Christina Johnston, brother Glen Johnston, sister Doris Folino, grandson Tanner Lindstrom and her beloved dogs Brutus and Rambo. The family would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors at Hogarth Riverview Manor for the special care given to Verna. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Jack, Jerika, Nik, Kasandra, and Maricris who all held a special place in Verna's heart. As per Verna's wishes a service will not be held. A private family gathering will take place at a later date to honour Verna's life. In lieu of flowers, a donation in the memory of Verna to a foundation/charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.