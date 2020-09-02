

September 23, 1937 — August 28, 2020

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Vern passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in Thunder Bay, Ontario.He is survived by his sons: Brooke (Sarah) Aho, Brett (Renée) Aho, Bert Byers, and Brent (Shelley) Byers; and his grandchildren: Christopher, Jennifer, Tyler, Abigayle, Ariel, little Sarah, Amara, Kieran, Anneliese, Rahne, Avril, Xander, Anthony, Nicole, Emma, and Evan. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra (George) Stevenson, brothers Doug (Karen) Collins, Dennis Collins, and Nelson (Judy) Collins and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife and best-friend, Darlyne Byers.Vern was born and spent his whole life in Thunder Bay. He worked at the Great Lakes Paper Mill as the Working Foreman of Stores until his retirement. He and Darlyne spent much time at camp with family and friends. They enjoyed travelling to Cuba and other faraway places, including Winnipeg and Kitchener.Verner was an astute person with a keen sense of humour. His memory of family names, dates and events was nearly photographic. He was highly organized and efficient at whatever task he undertook. His big barrelled voice, legendary among family, usually meant you were in trouble and that you needed to make a run for it.In his early years, he loved golfing and curling. He enjoyed reading the paper, doing the crosswords, and watching his sports. His love affair with the remote control has been passed on to his grandsons, Kieran and Ariel. Vern loved his family and was always there to help them out (or to supervise to make sure you were doing it right).A viewing will be held for immediate family and close friends on Thursday, September 3rd from 4 – 5 pm at Jenkens Funeral Home. As per Vern's wishes, cremation will take place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life and family gathering will take place at a yet to be determined date in Thunder Bay, Ontario to scatter Verner and Darlyne's ashes.On line condolences at: