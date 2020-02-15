Home

Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Vernon (Vern) Martin

Vernon (Vern) Martin Obituary


December 5, 1946 -
February 13, 2020

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Vern Martin, aged 73 years, at the TBRHSC on February 13, 2020.

Vern was born in Fort William and grew up in the Rosslyn area, where he built his home and raised his family with his wife of 50 years, Nancy. Vern worked many years at Great Lakes Forest Products before building a lengthy career with family at Floyd's Auto and Plate Glass. He was a social butterfly who made numerous friends easily. He enjoyed following the dirt track circuit, playing around in his garage and working in his garden. As his health forced him to slow down, his interests switched to watching NASCAR on television and chatting on the phone with friends, family and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed frequenting the Coney Island on many occasion and having conversation with friends there.

Vern's pride and joy has been his children and grandchildren. He was forever reminding his kids to check the oil in their vehicles and worrying over them about the weather. He loved to relax on his couch as he talked with his grandchildren about Bible quiz meets, band practices, school tests, hockey, hockey announcing, part-time jobs and other accomplishments.

Vern is survived by his wife Nancy (nee Floyd), son Vern Jr. (Kathleen) and daughter Christine (Mike) Bee. Also survived by grandchildren Micah, Jaala, Leah, Nathan and Luca. Sisters Verna (Glen) Fossum, Velda (Brian) Siciliano and Velvet (Glenn) Iwasa, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends too many to mention.

A Celebration of Life and lunch will take place at the Davinci Centre on Tuesday, February 18, from 11am-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.

Vernon Martin will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
