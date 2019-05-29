|
Veronica Kwasniewski, born July 30, 1925 in Trojany, Tlumacz, Stanislawów, Poland, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the TBRHSC with her family by her side at the age of 93, 2 months short of her 94th birthday.
Veronica's journey in life was one from tragedy and difficulty to one of joy and fulfillment.
The Soviets began a systematic deportation of the local, predominantly Polish people who were families regarded as belonging to the "anti soviet” elements. The first wave, on February 10, 1940, which included Veronica and her family began without a trial, no legal process, no opportunity to go back and get anything like food or belongings. For most, like Veronica's family it was a good-bye to their home and everything they owned forever
They were put into cattle cars, where up to 100 men, women and children were crammed together. There was no water, no toilet, no food. They travelled like this for 14 days to Wietka, a slave Labour camp in the Siberian Arctic. They begged for food and water through the cracks in the train cars when they went through towns, living off watered cabbage soup and a piece of bread, with most days eating nothing.
At 15, she had to go to work, helping with transporting the felled trees in order to get rations for her family. Despite the hard work and extreme conditions, in winter -40 to -50 C, food rations remained at starvation levels. A worker got 800 grams of bread and soup consisting of water and a couple of spoons of flour. Veronica did not live with her family, but had to provide for them. At one point, Veronica was blind at night but still working for 18 months under these conditions. Her Father died in the Slave camp during this time.
By 1941 when the Nazis attacked the Soviet Union and Polish army was re-formed. The families of all men in the Siberian slave camps, who enlisted, were provided the opportunity for their families to travel, anywhere in the Soviet Union apart from European Russia. Veronica's brother enlisted, thus the family was amnestied and free to travel at their own expense.
Again they travelled under horrific conditions with little or no food in cattle cars. They had an incredibly tough journey to go through Kazhakstan, to Pahlevi, Tehran, Iran, where they stayed for a little time and then to East Africa, Tanzania, a British colony, to a camp, Kondoa-Irangi settlement for the remainder of the war. After the war they were free to return home, but there was no home, no lands, no personal belongings, since Russia had confiscated everything. They travelled to England where they lived in a Quonset hut, finally they journeyed to Port Arthur, via ship, to stay with Veronica's uncles.
Veronica met Walter Kwasniewski and he decided upon her arrival to make her his wife. He always said she was the most beautiful woman he had seen and decided that he would be the one who captured her heart. Veronica was a homemaker, cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening and volunteering to assist the Polish community through running bingos and baking. She was a member of the Polish Legion, Polish Ladies Circles and clubs, the Polish Church, the Millennial Choir, the Polish Alliance and Polish Benefit Society, as well as being a lifetime Liberal. She received several medals to recognize her contributions to Poland and Canada.
Her Parkinson's made mobility difficult and unsafe so she moved to an apartment, Sister Leila Greco, after Walter's passing and enjoyed the ability to socialize, especially her Bingos and entertainment. She so appreciated the care and support of the staff there.
Veronica leaves behind daughters, Christina (Gary) Lofts, Loretta Kwasniewski, Anita (Ian) Smith, grandson Ryan Smith, nieces Alicja Mischuk, Melissa, (Walter, Hailey, Dylan) Oliveira (Whitby) en route, nephew Robert Philipp (Toronto) and numerous relatives in Canada, UK and Poland.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter (2011), parents Magdalena and Jozef Szkwarek, brothers Jan (Stefania), Mieczyslaw, sisters Eugenia (Edmund) Bergamasco and Christine (Oswald) Philipp.
Evening Visitation for Veronica will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Harbourview Funeral Centre from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Poland Church, 93 Algoma Street, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Krystian Sokal. Interment to follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society or to the charity of your choice.