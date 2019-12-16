|
|
In loving memory of Vesna Majdanac, our dear Daughter & Sister, who tragically lost her young life on December 16th, 1978
Dear Lord, please take a
message
To our Vesna up above,
Tell her how much we miss her,
And give her all our love.
We do not need a special day
To bring her close to mind,
The days we do not think of her
Are very hard to find.
They say time heals all sorrow,
And helps us to forget,
But time so far has only shown
How much we miss her yet.
–Always remembered & sadly missed by Mom Goga, Brother Nicholas & Dad Oste